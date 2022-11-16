The 12 Margot Robbie Movies You Need To Catch Up on Before ‘Babylon’

This is Margot Robbie’s year, in case you hadn’t heard. With two films entering the awards conversation, Amsterdam and Babylon, and the release of Barbie looming in the pop culture future, Robbie’s name is on everyone’s tongue. In 2017, the actress was named one of Time’s most influential people in the world, and in 2019 she was listed by Forbes as one of the world’s highest paid actresses. Since bursting onto the scene in 2013, Robbie has starred in countless blockbuster hits and co-founded a production company with her husband Tom Ackerley, which produced I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman, Dollface, and Maid.

While we wait for the releases of Robbie’s new films, Babylon and Barbie, here are the top 12 essential Margot Robbie movies you need to catch up on.

About Time

Robbie’s first major film, About Time, stars Domhnall Gleeson as a young man who learns he can time travel and Rachel McAdams as his love interest. Margot Robbie plays Charlotte, a girl who catches the eye of our time traveling protagonist Tim, but despite his repeated do-overs of their initial meeting, doesn’t show much interest, paving the way for McAdams’ Mary to become smitten.

The Wolf of Wall Street

In 2013, Robbie became a breakout star for her role as Naomi Lapaglia in The Wolf of Wall Street, opposite Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort. Based on a true story, the film follows the rise and fall of the New York City stockbroker, complete with all the corruption, debauchery, and profanity of any good finance-bro flick.

Focus

This 2015 film stars Will Smith as a con artist, and Robbie his romantic flame and femme fatale. The pair meet when Robbie’s character tries to swindle him, ultimately failing and hearing the film’s thesis from Smith’s mouth, “never lose focus.”

The Big Short

Robbie’s cameo in this 2015 film is quick but memorable. The dramedy, which stars Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt, follows the financial crisis of 2007 and the preceding housing bubble. It’s basically a crash course in how the world fell apart fifteen years ago, and Robbie appears for a quick clip (as herself sipping champagne in a bathtub) to explain a bit of technical finance knowledge. In addition to Robbie, the film features similar explanatory cameos from the late Anthony Bourdain and Selena Gomez.

The Legend of Tarzan

This live action Tarzan film stars Alexander Skarsgård as, well, Tarzan, and Margot Robbie as Jane, the original girlboss (sorry, had to). A bit more intense than the animated film from your youth, The Legend of Tarzan follows our titular man, using the street name John Clayton, who, after moving to London, must return home to the jungles of Africa to investigate claims of slavery.

Suicide Squad

Since 2016, there has been more than a few iterations of the Suicide Squad story, but Margot Robbie is a knockout in every single one, so pick your poison. Robbie entered the DC universe as Harley Quinn, opposite Jared Leto’s chilling Joker.

I, Tonya

Robbie snagged an Oscar nomination for her performance as the infamous figure skater Tonya Harding in this 2017 film. I, Tonya follows the life of Harding, her rise to figure skating fame, and her brutal fall from grace and connection to the 1994 attack on rival skater Nancy Kerrigan. Robbie stars opposite Sebastian Stan, who plays Harding’s abusive ex-husband (and alleged co-conspirator) Jeff Gillooly.

Mary Queen of Scots

This historical drama stars Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie as Mary, Queen of Scots, and her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I. Robbie snagged Supporting Actress nominations from SAG and BAFTA for her performance.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino’s award-winning film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows an actor and his stunt double, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, navigating Hollywood in 1969, in the shadow of the Manson killings and murder of Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie.

Bombshell

This 2019 drama, which is based on a true story, stars Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron as the women from Fox News who sought to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. Robbie’s character is fictional, though painfully realistic, while Theron and Kidman play anchors Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson.

Amsterdam

The latest film from director David O. Russell—the mind behind Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle—Amsterdam stars Robbie alongside Christian Bale and John David Washington. The film, which is in theaters now, follows a 1933 political conspiracy in which three friends are caught in the middle of a government murder.

Babylon

Hitting theaters on Christmas Day, Babylon is the latest from La La Land director Damien Chazelle. Robbie stars alongside Brad Pitt, Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire, and others as bohemians and dreamers in the golden days of early Hollywood. Did we say golden days? We meant debaucherous, depraved, and excessive days. Think The Great Gatsby meets Project X, and that’s Babylon.