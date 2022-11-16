The Conners fans ‘work out’ Roseanne star’s identity for comeback

Now deep into its fifth season on ABC, The Conners continues to keep Roseanne fans entertained over three decades on from the flagship sitcom’s premiere. With Roseanne stalwarts John Goodman and Sara Gilbert still leading the way as Dan and Darlene Conner, respectively, there is now confirmed word they’ll be joined by another Roseanne legend in the not-so-distant future.

Prior to the season five premiere, executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan confirmed the comeback of a familiar face.

“I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years past,” Helford said to TVLine. “I think people are going to be very surprised and go, ‘Oh s**t!’”

Caplan also told the publication the returning star would be one “true fans are really going to appreciate” but remained tight-lipped on their identity.

With season five rapidly heading towards its winter hiatus, fans are still in the dark as to who this legend will be, but a number are certain they’ve figured out the mysterious returnee’s identity.

