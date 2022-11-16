The Crew 2 Heads Into the Storm With Season 7 Episode 1’s Cross-Country Race – Xbox Wire

The Crew 2 is going big with Season 7 Episode 1: Into the Storm, a free update out now that adds a 60FPS performance boost for Xbox Series S (among other quality-of-life improvements), new vehicles, and a five-stage, all-out underground street race from St. Louis to Las Vegas. In the biggest show produced by the fictional in-game TV production company Motorflix, players will roar across America’s heartland and past the finish line in five stages designed to push their driving skills to the limit. Dangerous and unpredictable conditions await, and players will need to dodge collapsing buildings, stay on course through a sandstorm, and contend with police roadblocks on the road to victory. If players can successfully complete all five legs of the race, they’ll unlock the Mitsubishi 3000 GT VR4 No Rules Edition (Street Race).

Into the Storm also adds a new performance mode for Xbox Series S that will run The Crew 2 at 60FPS at 1080p resolution. Performance mode is also getting a graphics-rendering boost on Xbox Series X, with support for 60FPS at 1440p.

Racers can also start in on a new Motorpass today, which features 50 tiers of rewards including cosmetic items, currency packs, and new vehicles including the the McLaren P1 Gold Line Edition (Hypercar), the Pontiac Firebird T/A Golden Wings Edition (Street Race), and the Mitsubishi FTO GP Version R Nebula Edition (Street Race). The S7E1 Motorpass offers 17 tiers of free rewards in total, including the Porsche 918 Spyder Silver Edition (Hypercar). In addition to new rewards, the new update changes how the Motorpass system works. For starters, the new pass now gives players the option of purchasing it with 3,000,000 Bucks, the in-game currency earned through gameplay, as well as with 80,000 Crew Credits.

Also, beginning with this update, vehicles from earlier Motorpasses will start returning for purchase through the in-game shop, beginning on November 23 with the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Interception Unit (Street Race). On December 21, players will be able to grab the Creators K.S. Masked Leader (Street Race) and the Bugatti Chiron Interception Unit (Hypercar), and December 28 will see the return of the Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray Interception Unit (Street Race). Entirely new vehicles will also be available for purchase during the Episode, including the Pontiac Firebird T/A 1977 (Street Race) and the Mitsubishi FTO GP Version R (Street Race), along with 43 new vanity items such as avatar outfits, smokes, underglows, animated rooftops, and more.

All of this is in addition to the continuation of the Live Summit, which will deliver weekly PvP competitions that reward players with items and vehicles, depending on how far they can climb the leaderboards. It all kicks off starting today in The Crew 2, so strap into your vehicle of choice and get ready to drive headlong Into the Storm.