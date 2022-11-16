The missile which killed 2 Poles landed in Przewodu00f3w, Poland: 50.47099 lat, 23.93432 lon. The location has the latitude of Kyiv and longitude of Lviv. Itu2019s possible someone might have entered the wrong coordinates in a case of erroneous targeting. Just speculating though

The missile which killed 2 Poles landed in Przewod\u00f3w, Poland: 50.47099 lat, 23.93432 lon. The location has the latitude of Kyiv and longitude of Lviv. It\u2019s possible someone might have entered the wrong coordinates in a case of erroneous targeting. Just speculating though
