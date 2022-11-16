The shift to cloud observability must embrace technical and cultural change – ETCIO SEA

By Abhilash Purushothaman, Regional Vice President & General Manager (Asia), Cisco AppDynamics

Many organisations, across industries, are accelerating their move towards modern application development, built on cloud-native microservices. A cloud-first strategy is viewed as the catalyst for rapid digital transformation and an enabler for businesses to respond to evolving customer and employee needs.

By re-imagining their applications in a hybrid or multi-cloud environment, organisations can embed greater flexibility and freedom in their application development processes and, ultimately, unleash innovation on a never seen scale or speed.

Anyone who has worked in an IT department over the past year or two knows that managing availability and performance across cloud-native applications and technology stacks is proving to be a huge challenge for IT teams.

The traditional approach to availability and performance was based on locally installed physical or virtualised infrastructures. A decade ago, IT departments operated a limited number of servers and network wires. They were dealing with fixed dashboards and siloed information for each layer of the IT stack. The introduction of cloud computing added a new level of complexity and organisations found themselves frequently scaling up or scaling down IT usage in real-time.

While monitoring solutions have adapted to accommodate rising deployments of cloud alongside traditional on-premise environments, in reality, most were not designed to efficiently handle the dynamic and highly volatile cloud-native environments of today.

It’s truly a question of scale. These highly distributed systems rely on thousands of containers and spawn a massive volume of metrics, logs and traces (MLT) telemetry every second. Today, most technologists don’t have a way to cut through this crippling bulk of data when troubleshooting application availability and performance problems caused by infrastructure or networks spanning across hybrid environments.

The need for cloud native observability solutions

In response to this spiraling complexity, technologists need visibility across the application level, down into the supporting digital services (such as Kubernetes), and visibility into performance for computing, storage, network and the public internet, from the customer-facing application into the back end. Greater visibility into increasing deployment of microservices and container solutions is also needed. It is essential for IT teams to truly understand how their applications are performing and where they need to focus their time.

Technologists are increasingly recognising the need for full-stack insights and to map relationships and dependencies across siloed domains and teams. According to the latest AppDynamics report, The Journey to Observability, many are already experiencing significant benefits as a result of having increased visibility into IT availability and performance, from improved productivity and reduced operational costs in the IT department to technologists having more time to focus on strategic priorities like digital transformation. So far, more than half of the businesses (54%) are in the process of transitioning to full-stack observability, and a further 36% plan to do so during 2022.

There are some key considerations IT leaders need to make while looking at cloud-native observability solutions to ensure they are future-proofed. First, a new generation solution to observe distributed and dynamic cloud-native applications at scale; second, a solution that embraces open standards, particularly Open Telemetry; and third, that leverages AIOps and business intelligence to speed up identification and resolution of issues.

Adopting a cloud native mindset



The shift to cloud observability also requires significant cultural change within the IT department. Business and IT leaders must recognise this and take action to attract and retain the skills and talent they need to achieve their goals.

Traditionally, ITOps teams have always been focused on minimising the risks brought about by change. Their mission has been to maximise up-time and unify technology choices, and they tend to take a rigid, centralised approach to digital transformation. But, the move towards a cloud-first strategy has seen the emergence of new teams with the IT department – such as Site Reliability Engineers (SRE), DevOps and CloudOps. And they have very different mindsets and ways of working.

These new teams value agility over control and leaders should focus on allowing each team to apply the best approach. Their role requires acknowledging the massive complexity of cloud-native applications while delegating some control for better speed and innovation. Adopting new solutions can allow them to cut through complexity and data noise and pinpoint what matters.

Given their role, these teams aren’t fazed by the scale and complexity involved in digital transformation initiatives. Their training allows them to embrace change, rather than resist it, and they can see transformation as an exciting and welcome part of the business.

The cloud-native technologists (be it SREs, DevOps or CloudOps) need to evolve and develop a very business-focused mindset. Business leaders must recognise that a cultural shift is essential at this point. Most importantly, IT leaders must consider cloud observability solutions that can augment this culture shift and offer the scalability, flexibility and business metrics they need to perform to their full potential.

By considering both the technical and cultural needs of their IT teams, organisations can empower their technologists to cut through the complexity of cloud-native environments and deliver on the promise of this exciting new approach to application development.