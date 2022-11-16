Thug attacked girlfriend in ‘frenzied’ beating as she slept in bed





Patrick Schofield, 19, of Sefton Park, Liverpool left his victim with a bloodied face after he became jealous in their relationship. Schofield appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday for sentencing following the incident on January 14 this year. The court heard how Schofield left his girlfriend, who can’t be identified, with a black eye, bloodied face, and cuts and bruises to her face, neck, and shoulder after “accusing her of speaking to other lads on social media”, the Echo reports.

Jamie Baxter, prosecuting, said Schofield “was becoming more and more accusatory in respect of his beliefs about infidelity” and was “unable to accept that she could have male friends”. Schofield visited the victim’s flat where he smashed a window and called her a “s***” over the phone”. However, things appeared to calm down and Schofield was invited back several days later.

Mr Baxter continued: “It appears that temptation was too much for Mr Schofield and he took possession of her mobile phone, plainly invading her privacy by going through that phone. “He then woke her up violently, shoving the phone in her face and demanding to know why she had been communicating with other males. He then launched what can only be described as a frenzied assault on her, repeatedly punching her to her face, punching her to her body, while she was still in bed. “She went into the fetal position and she says she blacked out and the next thing she recalled was the police arriving.” READ MORE: Kate Moss’s stalker admits killing both his divorced parents

After considering if Schofield should receive a jail term, the judge gave Schofield 12 months’ detention in a young offenders institution, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to complete a Building Better Relationships course, as well as 25 Rehabilitation Activity Days. The judge said: “It is clear that you have had a very difficult childhood. It’s clear from what I read you witnessed violence of the sort you were involved in on January 14 this year. You were placed in foster care and moved from placement to placement. I make clear that this morning I thought it would be inevitable I would be sending you to detention today. Over the course of lunch, I have read the pre-sentence report, I have reflected on the submissions of Mr Mills and he has persuaded me to suspend the sentence.” Schofield was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and to pay the victim £400 in compensation and handed a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim for five years.

