Tia Mowry Explained Why A Marriage Can Still Be Considered A Success, Even If You Get A Divorce

“There was this sadness,” Tia added. “I had just lost my grandmother. We lost Alaina Housley – both of them at the same time. There was just an aha moment in me where I said, ‘You know what, you need to tap in and see what’s really going on with your happiness. Life is short. Let’s go. Let’s start working on you and focusing on what really, really matters here…which is, at the end of the day, your peace, your love, and your happiness.'”