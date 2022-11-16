Today’s Wordle Answer (#514) – November 16, 2022

It might be the middle of the week, but there’s still no slowing down this Wordle train. We’ve returned to offer more help to people in need when it comes to getting the Wordle correct. This time, we’re helping out with the answer on November 16. There have been words easier than this one in the past couple of weeks. However, because it’s so simple with a common structure, players could waste some guesses on words that are close to the answer. If you haven’t started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you’re already past the starting point, then you’re likely looking for some hints.

Luckily, we provide just that further down in this article. We also spell out the full answer even further down, so if you don’t want to be spoiled, don’t read below the hints.

Today’s Wordle Answer – November 16, 2022

We’ll begin with two hints that directly relate to today’s Wordle answer, but don’t give it away immediately.

Hint 1: This word describes a person that cooks and prepares desserts/bread products.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, one near the middle and one near the end. This word has no repeating letters. The ending letter “r.”

If those hints weren’t enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the November 16 Wordle. The full answer to today’s Wordle is “baker.” Not There’s certainly a possibility that some players had most of the word correct, but they threw some guesses out that weren’t the answer. Words like “maker” and “laker” could have easily come before the final answer. Hopefully, every player was able to continue their Wordle streak today. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.