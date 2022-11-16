Tony Khan drops big Dynamite hint regarding The Elite | DAZN News Norway

In arguably the biggest wrestling story of 2022, The Elite’s backstage altercation with CM Punk following All Out in September had everybody talking.

All performers involved have not been seen on AEW television since, but vignettes in recent weeks have teased the return of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, and their return could be imminent.

With AEW’s final PPV of the year, Full Gear, set to take place on Saturday, the stage is set for The Elite to return and make an impact on what should be a huge show.

A portion of their vignettes contain clips of Death Triangle, so is it likely that The Elite target that group and could such an altercation even take place before Full Gear with the Trios titles potentially being at stake?

“It raises some questions about Death Triangle and what The Elite are trying to say in these videos,” said Tony Khan when speaking with DAZN, seemingly confirming that, from a storyline perspective, the ‘delete The Elite’ segments are the doing of Kenny and The Bucks themselves.

Death Triangle are in action on Dynamite this week when they face Top Flight and A.R. Fox as they defend their AEW Trios titles.

With the group seemingly the target of The Elite based on the videos we’ve already seen, could we see that meeting sooner rather than later?

“Coming out of that [this match], leading into Full Gear, one of the biggest weeks in wrestling, it’ll be interesting to see where the Trios titles stand. This will be a situation that will be fluid going into Wednesday and coming out of Wednesday,” Khan added.

While Khan didn’t confirm that this means the trio will definitely be making an appearance tonight on the final Dynamite episode before the PPV, it certainly looks like something interesting is being planned for the show, and that an eagerly-anticipated PPV showdown between Death Triangle and The Elite is the likely end result.