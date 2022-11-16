Categories
Toto’s David Paich on the making of Africa: “We had fun with it like The Beatles did, made a loop, adding instruments one at a time, and then it just took off”

Believe it or not, Toto co-founder and keyboard player David Paich has only just got around to releasing his first solo album, Forgotten Toys. Clearly his many other projects – writing or co-writing some of his band’s biggest hits and playing on Michael Jackson’s Thriller album, for example – have kept him busy.

As he celebrates his record’s release, Paich has also been reflecting on the past, telling Prog magazine that the success of Africa, one of Toto’s most enduring hits, still perplexes him.

