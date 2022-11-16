Train strikes threaten to blight Britain for another six months

Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, described the result as “disappointing”, adding: “My message to union leaders is to keep working with employers – not against them – the very future of the industry depends on it.”

However, there are concerns about the impact Government legislation – currently going through Parliament – may have on the ability for unions to take effective industrial action in the New Year.

At the beginning of the year, Network Rail put forward an offer including a 4 percent pay rise for workers, backdated to January, followed by a further 2 percent increase next year, as well as a 2 percent conditional on modernisation criteria being met.

The trade union has previously cited soaring inflation as a key reason they were seeking improved pay and conditions for members.