Tsitsipas eliminates Medvedev from ATP Finals as Djokovic wins group

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-7(11) 7-6(1) during their ATP Finals match on Wednesday to keep himself alive in the group stage while eliminating Medvedev from contending for a semi-final spot. With his victory, Tsitsipas also made Novak Djokovic the winner of the Red Group while the Greek star will now face Andrey Rublev on Friday with the second semi-final spot on the line.

Medvedev and Tsitsipas were playing for redemption in Turin after losing their opening group matches on Monday, and both men were at risk of being eliminated from semi-final contention entirely depending on the result of their 11th career meeting. The Russian led their head-to-head by seven wins to three losses but the second seed had won their most recent meeting in Cincinnati, setting the stage for a dramatic showdown.

It was the Greek player who started strong, breaking Medvedev during the world No 5’s opening service game to take a 3-0 lead. And the early break proved crucial as both men continued to trade service holds without even getting to another deuce game before Tsitsipas took the first set 6-3 in 33 minutes.

The pair continued their routine service holds until the second set reached a tiebreak with both men seeing almost identical serving stats as Medvedev raised his level after losing the opener. And it was the fourth seed who earned the first mini-break when Tsitsipas just failed to get the ball over the net in an unlucky net cord but Medvedev blew his lead after sending a forehand long to get the second seed back level at 4-4 before making another error to hand Tsitsipas an advantage, looking over at his box bemused.

