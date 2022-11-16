Two men killed by a Poland missile strike have been identified





Mr Ciupek worked as a tractor driver and lived in the nearby village of Setniki while Mr Wos was a foreman at a grain warehouse where he worked for nearly 40 years. The two men were killed around 3:40pm local time when an S-300 rocket fell on the Polish village of Przewodów, near the Ukrainian border.

Locals residents in Przewodów reported hearing “strange whistles” as the missile flew above them in the sky and then heard a “massive explosion, about a thousand decibels” as it landed. Mr Ciupek had only just arrived at the warehouse driving a tractor full of grain which Mr Wos was about to unload when the missile fell. A neighbour told the local media: “We all know each other, it’s not a big town.” “We have never experienced such a tragedy. They were good people.”

It has been reported that Mr Wos has left behind a wife and elderly mother-in-low who he cared for. It has also been reported that he had two adult children who live in the southern Polish city of Krakow. One local told the news: “Boguslaw [Wos] went to work as usual and at around 4:00pm his wife realized that something bad had happened. “Some of the neighbours, out of compassion and curiosity, wanted to visit his wife but she was in a frenzy, she did not want to talk, she looked into the distance and cried.” They added: “She was in terrible shock.” READ MORE: Britain set to boost Ukraine’s air defences after ‘barbaric’ attacks

The explosion raised international fears as it was the first time a NATO country has been struck during the eight-month-long fighting between Russia and Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said the missile was “most likely” a “Ukrainian air defence missile” as the investigation into the blast continues. Ukraine has claimed that the missile was launched by Russia while Russian officials have denied launching the missile. President Zalenksy said: “I have no doubt that this is not our missile, I believe that this was a Russian missile, based on our military reports.” Ukraine is also requesting “immediate access” to the site of the missile explosion, according to a senior Ukrainian defence official, but both Poland and the US would need to agree before Ukraine can take part in the investigation. DON’T MISS:

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has said there is no evidence that suggests the missile was launched by Russia and said there were “many indications” that it may have come from Ukraine’s air defences which “unfortunately fell on Polish territory”. However, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki believes it may have been a “intentional provocation” from Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry has claimed Russia had not targeted any missiles near the Ukraine-Poland border, and said any accusation Russia was responsible was a “a deliberate provocation with the aim of escalating the situation”. Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Medvedev, said: “The incident with the Ukrainian-alleged ‘missile strike’ on a Polish farm proves just one thing: waging a hybrid war against Russia, the west moves closer to world war.” US President Joe Biden said the missile was “unlikely” to have been from Russia and said: “I don’t want to say that until we completely investigate. But it is unlikely in the minds of its trajectory that it was fired from Russia.” He added: “But we will see, we will see.”

