Categories
Showbiz

Tyler West opens up on bond with Strictly co-star after exit


Alongside professional dance partner Dianne Buswell he joked: “You weren’t there at the right time, it’s the lunch break Ry!”

The pair also opened up on the sofas of the BBC Two show about their emotions being in the bottom two of the leaderboard.

Rylan asked: “You did get that red light treatment. Ty, the first time for you, getting that red light shone on you, what was going through your mind?”

The celebrity hopeful replied: “Do you know what? When we finished the performance I was just like, ‘Ah we loved it’.”





Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: