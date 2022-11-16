US hosts air defence meeting today after Polish missile strike

Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has snubbed Joe Biden after the US meeting called by the US President to discuss yesterday’s deadly missile strikes on Poland.

Details are still emerging following yesterday’s explosions, with Warsaw saying a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing two people.

Mr Biden had invited leaders from other NATO countries to discuss the alarming development at the G20 summit in Bali.

However, when asked why he had opted to skip the talks, Turkish President Mr Erdogan, who had met with Mr Biden earlier, did not mince his words, saying: “We are not obliged to attend unimportant meetings.”

