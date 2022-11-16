Vital rules for gifting wealth to avoid inheritance tax sting

Inheritance tax (IHT) is a tax payable on money, savings and any other assets a person passes on when they die. However, while there are certain lifetime gifts that are exempt, there are also some vital rules people must follow if they want to utilise the allowance.

Inheritance tax is charged on a person’s estate if the total value of assets exceeds £325,000. This is the current tax-free threshold for the 2022-23 financial year.

The estate figure is confirmed after the value of the person’s assets (cash, property, personal possessions and investments) are added together.

If the total worth of assets exceeds £325,000, a 40 percent tax is applied to the rest of the estate. However, there are some ways to increase this.

