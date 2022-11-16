War helped Vietnam vet “grow up”

For Dan Fisher the time he spent in the Marines during the Vietnam War helped him to grow up. “The service molds men,” he stated during his speech at the monthly meeting of the DeSoto County Genealogical Society Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

“I tried to encourage him to go to Canada rather than go to Vietnam,” his wife Therese admitted. She is currently the genealogy specialist who works at the DeSoto County Genealogical Library and serves as the group’s current president. “I even demonstrated against the war when I was in college, but he still married me anyway.”

For Dan Fisher, it was a family tradition. All of the men in his family had served in the military. “I graduated high school in 1965 and attended Virginia Tech for 1.5 years, but I was not mature enough for college at that time. I lacked goals. Then I decided to enter the service. Therese and I were already engaged,” explained Fisher.

“I did well on service intelligence tests, so they sent me to electronics school in San Diego. My MOS (Military Occupational Specialty) was ground radar repair assigned to the Second Radio Battalion at another Marine base not far from Camp LeJeune,” he stated.

After three months he was put in charge of raw recruits to do infantry training and drill instruction. I had to check on my men who had guard post duty to make sure they were not asleep on the job. Some of them were posted at combat shooting ranges and training sites. A couple of them were so frightened by the realistic training and actually threw down their rifles and ran away. I had to get them back. One said a black bear chased him up a tree,” he recalled with a laugh.

After two-and-a-half years, he finally had his request for Vietnam service granted. He was stationed in DaNang but spent most of his time on the roads in the northern area helping out with driving vehicles in convoys. “There was a hill at DaNang, and the enemy was at the top of the hill; the Air Force base was at the bottom of the hill; and we were stationed in between the two. At night mortar rounds aimed by the enemy toward the air base often fell short. At all hours of the night we were grabbing our helmets and heading to the bunkers to take cover. I had to react quickly,” he explained.

That became a problem during an R and R visit to Hawaii. Therese was meeting him there for their wedding. “Her ring was too large, and we had to have it re-sized. We went to a local jeweler to have it done before the wedding ceremony. Suddenly children were outside shooting fireworks. I instinctively grabbed Terri up to protect her. I was trained to react quickly to sudden noises,” he said.

He signed up to extend his service three more years. He and Therese had an apartment close to his base stateside. One night as they lay in bed asleep, fire engine sirens roared past their home. “I pulled her down on the floor with me suddenly. I just reacted as I had done in battle;however, she was nine months pregnant. That induced her labor just like that, and not long afterward our daughter Jenny was born.”

He admitted that he had served at various sites in Vietnam, but he never had to shoot anyone, but he did carry a sidearm just in case. The closest he actually came to face-to-face combat was with one of his own Marines who had had too much to drink. Two of his men were fighting each other, and one pulled a knife while the other one pulled his sidearm. “I wrestled the knife from the first guy, but the other one went running through the barracks waving the gun. As the officer in charge, I asked him for the gun, but he shot it near my foot before giving it to me,” he recalled.

Another scary time occurred when he was a passenger on a large Huey helicopter. “I sat near the open door to see the countryside. Other passengers moved to the inside closer to the front of the aircraft. All of a sudden the copter lunged straight upward, and I had to scramble to hang on. The other Marines on board were laughing at me,” he admitted.

Alcohol was supposed to be forbidden for Marines; but after telling his wife back home during his Vietnam tour of duty that he surely would like some tequila and some Ole Grandad, he soon received a package from her with six baby bottles complete with nipples sealed off so that they would not leak. Three had tequila, and three had Old Grandad in them. “My friend Ray Garcia from Texas often got food packages from his family; but I told him that if he would share his food, I would share my drinks. There we were—two grown men eating food and drinking from baby bottles,” he laughed.

Statistics have shown far more servicemen from that era have died from suicide than from actual combat. “So many of our men came back with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder). Now many are victims of drug and alcohol abuse and even live on the streets,” he added.

“I never thought I had PTSD; but when I returned home after six years of active duty, I began to realize that I probably did have it.” he said.

“We had to replace six or seven alarm clocks,” his wife explained. “When the alarm would go off, it would shock him so much that he would throw it across the room.” Today he credits Therese with grounding him and helping him to avoid the fate of so many other war veterans.

Today their family continues the family military tradition through their grandsons.

“One is guarding nuclear weapons sites; one has traveled the world with the Air Force; and one served in Kuwait with the National Guard.”

Dan and Therese have been married 52 years and have two daughters and one son. The couple now resides in Hernando.