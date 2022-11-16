Watch Donald Trump announce launch of 2024 presidential campaign

[The stream started at 9 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Former President Donald Trump launched his 2024 campaign for president Tuesday night in an effort to seize the momentum, and frontrunner status, in a Republican presidential primary field that is empty for now.

In deciding to make his announcement from the ballroom of Mar-a-Lago, his private Palm Beach club, Trump is rejecting the advice of prominent Republicans who cautioned against launching a presidential campaign so soon after the GOP’s disappointing midterm election results.

Trump’s entry into the race unofficially kicks off the 2024 Republican presidential primary, a contest that has shifted dramatically in the past week.

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’s 19-point victory in his reelection campaign on Nov. 8 electrified Republicans nationwide, becoming the brightest spot on a day when Democrats won most of the high-profile Senate and governors’ races.

DeSantis is reportedly assembling a presidential campaign team and preparing to challenge Trump for the GOP nomination. Before last week, DeSantis was a long shot for president in 2024, but after Tuesday, he’s a strong contender.

Should Trump win the Republican nomination, he will likely face President Joe Biden in a rematch of the 2020 presidential contest. Biden has yet to formally launch his reelection campaign, but plans for a campaign have reportedly solidified in recent weeks.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.