Who Plays Caroline Warner on Yellowstone? Is it Sally Struthers?

As the CEO of Market Equities, Caroline Warner has become one of the top enemies of John Dutton on Yellowstone.

Ruthless and hungry for the Dutton’s land, she is Beth Dutton’s new enemy in season 5.

Many fans recognize the actress playing Caroline Warner as Sally Struthers. Although she bares a striking resemblance to the real actor, Sally Struthers is not in Yellowstone.

Jacki Weaver is an Australian actress who plays Caroline Warner on Yellowstone. She was born in Sydney, Australia on May 25, 1947.

Born: 25 May 1947 (age 75) Birthplace: Sydney, New South Wales, Australia Height: 4ft 11 ½ (151.1 cm) Husband: Sean Taylor ​(m. 2003)

After first appearing in season four of Yellowstone, she returns for season five ready to take down the Dutton family.

While Beth used to work for Caroline, Caroline fired her for leaking Market Equities’s plan to use the National Guard against protestors. This situation left Caroline eager to destroy the Dutton dynasty and take their land.

Notable Jacki Weaver Movies and TV Shows

Stork (1971) as Anna

Caddie (1976) as Josie

Animal Kingdom (2010) as Janine ‘Smurf’ Cody

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) as Dolores Solitano

Stoker (2013) as Aunt Gwendolyn “Gin” Stoker

The Voices (2014) as Dr. Warren

Equals (2015) as Bess

The Disaster Artist (2017) as Carolyn Minnott

Bird Box (2018) as Cheryl

Yellowstone (2018-present) as Caroline Warner

The Grudge (2020) as Lorna Moody

Father Stu (2022) as Kathleen Long

Facts About Jacki Weaver

She Has Been Mistaken for Sally Struthers

Jacki Weaver has repeatedly been mistaken for Sally Struthers in her role of Caroline Warner on Yellowstone. In fact, it got to the point that people were so convinced that Struthers played Caroline on Yellowstone that it even got misreported.

Though Struthers does share a few resemblances and traits with Weaver. They both have blonde hair, a raspy voice and are the same age (76). The two have even been called “spiritual twins.”

Sally Struthers is an American actress best known for her roles in The Getaway (1973), All in the Family (1971-1979), and Gilmore Girls (2000-2007).

She is Also a Theatre Actress

While many people will recognize Jacki Weaver from the big screen, she has also had a very successful career in theater singing, and acting. During her career, she has performed in over 80 plays.

She has performed at many top venues in Australia including the Theatre Royal, Sydney Theatre Company, Griffin Theatre Company, and State Theatre Company of South Australia.

She is Married to Actor Sean Taylor

Jacki Weaver is married to actor Sean Taylor. Taylor was born in South Africa and trained in theater and film, becoming one of South Africa’s most successful and highly acclaimed actors.

Taylor is best known for his roles in Shaka Zulu (1986), The Stick (1986), Rhodes (1996), and Secret City (2016-2019). Weaver and Taylor married in 2003.

Prior to her marriage with Taylor, she was married to David Price from 1966-1970, Max Hensser from 1975-1977, and Derryn Hinch from 1983-1998.

Weaver also has a son born in 1970 with her former partner John Walters, and two grandchildren, Taketora born in 2007, and Luli born in 2010.

She is an Award-Winning Actress

Weaver’s career in acting has proven to be quite a successful one. She has taken home numerous awards throughout her career for both film and theater.

Weaver took home the 1971 Australian Film Institute Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in Stork. She also took home the Australian Film Institute Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in the 1976 film Caddie.

For her stellar performance in the 2010 movie Animal Kingdom, Weaver won six awards. Such awards include the National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress, the Australian Film Institute Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, and the Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture.

In 2012, Weaver took home the AACTA Awards for Best International Supporting Actress and the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards for Best Acting Ensemble for her role in Silver Linings Playbook.

She also won The Australian Entertainment Mo Awards for Female Actor in a Play in 2001.

Jackie Weaver FAQs

Did Jacki Weaver Win an Oscar?

Jacki Weaver has not won an Oscar though she has been nominated for one on two different occasions. She was nominated in 2011 and 2013 for Best Supporting Actress for her roles in Animal Kingdom and Silver Linings Playbook.

How Long Has Jacki Weaver Been Acting?

Jacki Weaver began acting at the age of 15 and has been acting for 60 years now. Her career began in theater and Australian film. She entered Hollywood at the age of 63 and continues to find success on the big screen.

Who is Jacki Weaver’s Son?

Jacki Weaver’s son is Dylan Walters, who she had with director John Walters. Weaver and Walters had a relationship from 1969 to 1970.

Weaver doesn’t often mention her son and his family to respect his wishes to remain out of the public eye.

