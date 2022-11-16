Whoopi Goldberg’s The View co-stars speak out on absence

At the time, Kim Godwin, president at ABC News, said in a statement: “Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.

“While Whoopi has apologised, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.

“The entire ABC News organisation stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

Whoopi was later reinstated as a host on The View and has regularly appeared ever since.

The View airs daily on ABC in the USA.