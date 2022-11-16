Witnesses share terror of Poland missile explosion





Residents of the village in Poland hit by a suspected Russian missile have shared their experiences of the strike. The explosion claimed the lives of two men, who are both thought to have died instantly.

Both of the men are believed to be farm workers, with one aged about 60 and the other around 50. One witness in Przewodów told Onet: “I heard a big bang, it hit about a kilometre from my house, I got scared it was war. “I know the victims, one of them was my schoolmate, about 60 years old. “I also knew the second one well, we always greeted each other.”

Another witness added: “I heard a very unusual sound. I went to see what was going on, but I couldn’t see anything in the sky. I thought it must have been a rocket.” The pastor of the parish church said: “I heard an explosion. My housekeeper says there were two, but I’m betting that there was only one.” On Tuesday evening a meeting of the Polish National Security Bureau was held, and combat military services in the country are readying themselves. READ MORE: Putin breaks silence on Poland missile crash and blames Warsaw

An emergency meeting of G7 leaders has been called in Bali, Indonesia, where world leaders are gathered for the G20 summit. Rishi Sunak said of the missile attack: “I have just spoken to Polish President

@AndrzejDuda following reports of a missile strike in Poland. “I reiterated the UK’s solidarity with Poland and expressed condolences for the victims. “We will remain in close contact and continue to coordinate with our NATO allies.”

