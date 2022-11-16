Woman ‘Married’ to Rag Doll Says Relationship ‘Hanging on a Thread’ After He ‘Cheated’

In a bizarre incident, a woman who “married” a rag doll has now claimed that their relationship is “hanging by a thread” as her handmade husband has allegedly cheated on her. According to a report by LadBible, the 37-year-old woman is identified to be Meirivone Rocha Moraes, who is gearing up to celebrate her one-year marriage anniversary with the rag doll namely, Marcelo. Moraes reportedly revealed she was heartbroken as she accused her husband of sneaking into a motel with another woman, an incident she claimed was witnessed by one of her friends.

The rag doll was created by the woman’s mother after Moraes constantly kept complaining about her single life and having no partner to dance with. In an unusual wedding, the woman tied the knot with the rag doll back in December 2021. The bizarre event was reportedly attended by about 250 guests. Soon after the wedding, Moraes announced the “birth of her doll-baby” namely Marcelinho, whose “home birth” was aided by a doctor and nurse, she claimed.

Moraes who is a resident of Brazil took to Tik Tok to reveal that the couple has been sleeping in separate rooms ever since she found out about her husband’s adultery. According to the 37-year-old, it was one of her friends who saw Marcelo sneaking into a motel when she was hospitalized for three days along with her son owing to a virus. “I found out through a friend who told me that she saw Marcelo entering a motel with another woman while I was hospitalized for three nights and three days with Marcelinho, our son, who had a virus,” she said.

Initially, the woman thought her friend was lying until she allegedly snooped through Marcelo’s cell phone and found evidence of the infidelity. It gave rise to a heated argument between the two, prompting the husband to deny everything. She continued, “At first, I thought she was lying, but then I started looking through his phone and I saw the conversations, which made me sure he was cheating. He kept denying everything and said he loves me very much, as well as asking for forgiveness and crying a lot.”

The ugly argument rendered her doll-son crying and feeling scared of her parents. Moraes said that she needs to have a clear conversation with her husband as their kid is growing up and she can’t bring herself to separate him from their kids. If the report is to be believed, then the woman did decide to discard Marcelo out of the house, but the thought of baby Marcelo is what made her not act on it.

