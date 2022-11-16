Categories
Sports

Women’s Tennis Concludes Fall Season, Looks Ahead to Spring


Women’s tennis wrapped up its fall season at the University at Buffalo Invite over the weekend from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6. 

The Red traveled to the University at Buffalo, where they faced off in matches against Syracuse, Buffalo, New Jersey Institute of Technology and Niagara University. The team went 8-7 in singles and 4-2 in doubles during the UB Invite. 

Sophomore Lan Mi and freshman Emma Baker had strong showings, each winning all three of their singles matches. 





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: