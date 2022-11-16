World Cup live predictor: Pick the winners and decide how far England and Wales will go in Qatar on Thursday!

It’s time to have your say, just who do you think is going to win the World Cup?

That question will be answered on December 18 in Doha and while we are unable to skip forward in time, we can make this waiting game slightly easier for you.

Sky Sports will be running a live predictor on Thursday, where you get the chance to predict every single scoreline from the Qatar World Cup.

Predict where Gareth Southgate’s England will end up in Qatar…





You will have five minutes to guess the scoreline in every match, results which will determine the knockout rounds right up until the final.

How far will England and Wales go? Will there be any surprise defeats among the big hitters? And, most importantly, who will end up as the winners?

World Cup preview podcast: What are England and Wales' true hopes?

World Cup preview podcast: What are England and Wales’ true hopes?

In the first edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, we get the lowdown from Qatar on everything England, Wales… And Qatari bread.

The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a lighthearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports’ biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.

Host Ron Walker is joined by Sky Sports News’ trio Rob Dorsett, Melissa Reddy and Geraint Hughes for all the latest on the build-up to the tournament, from inside the Wales and England camps and on the ground in Qatar.

What is the minimum expectation for England, and could this be Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions swansong? Is it too superstitious to read into squad numbers? The back three vs back four debate returns, plus whether the team adapt to the sweltering heat of Qatar.

What is life like on the ground in Doha? Why does it still feel like there’s work to be done five days before kick-off in Qatar, and is everyone on top of each other? Plus the most important question – what’s the food like?

From a Wales perspective, how much does beating England make or break their World Cup? Who are Rob Page’s top three hopes of success and who could be their wildcard? And how well does Geraint know the fan favourite Yma o Hyd ahead of Monday’s opener with the USA…