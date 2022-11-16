Xbox Cloud Gaming is Coming to Even More Samsung TVs and Adding Rumble Support – Xbox Wire

Earlier this year we announced that gamers could play their favorite Xbox games like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Sea of Thieves, Microsoft Flight Simulator and more on all 2022 Samsung Smart TVs through the Samsung Gaming Hub via the Xbox App, no console required. Now, we’re adding more support and more features to Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) to provide gamers an even better experience:

We’re expanding support of the Xbox App to select Samsung 2021 Smart TVs

We’re investing in making the cloud gaming experience better by adding controller rumble to the Xbox App.

How to Start Playing on Select 2021 Samsung Smart TVs

Rolling out through the rest of this year, select 2021 Samsung Smart TV owners will be able to search for and download the Xbox App right from their TV. This means existing Samsung customers will have instant access to Xbox Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, letting players stream hundreds of high-quality Xbox games, including new releases like Grounded and Pentiment, directly on their Smart TVs.

Simply launch the app, connect your favorite Bluetooth-enabled controller, and start playing.

If you are new to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can join or upgrade for just $1 directly in the app. If you don’t have a membership and just want to try the experience for yourself before you sign up, you can play Fortnite for free. Get more information on whether your TV is compatible or how to download the update when it’s available here.

Are you Ready to Rumble?

From chatting teammates to the trembling of a controller in your hand, there are lots of dimensions to gaming beyond what’s on the screen. Owners of 2021 and 2022 Samsung Smart TVs will get to feel a more immersive cloud gaming experience with rumble on controllers.

Pick up your favorite Bluetooth-enabled controller, such as the Xbox Wireless Controller and PlayStation DualSense, and start playing.

Feel the wheels hitting that pavement as you drift in Forza Horizon 5 and the reloads of your Battle Rifle in your Halo: Infinite online multiplayer matches. When it rolls out by the end of the year, rumble will add a whole new layer to you’re the Xbox games that you can play via the cloud on your 2021 and 2022 Samsung Smart TV.

One More Thing: Samsung’s Holiday Bundle

Are you in the market for a new TV or don’t own a Samsung Smart TV? Now, through the end of the year, with the purchase of select new 2022 Samsung TV, players in the US trying Xbox Game Pass for the first time can experience Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for three months at no charge. Or, with the purchase of a new Samsung QN85B, QN90B, QN95B, QN800B, QN850B, QN900B, or S95B TV, players will also receive both an Xbox Controller and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no additional charge. You can find more details about those offers here.