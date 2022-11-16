Xi Jinping humiliates Trudeau in devastating dressing down





Justin Trudeau was confronted by the Chinese President after details of their private meeting emerged in the media. Video footage of the humiliating encounter emerged on social media after the two leaders butted heads at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. Xi Jinping struggled to contain his frustration as he declared the conduct of the Canadian Prime Minister was “not appropriate”.

On the sidelines of the G20 conference, the Chinese President told Mr Trudeau: “Everything that we discussed yesterday has been leaked to the papers and that’s not appropriate.” The Canadian Prime Minister, clearly caught off-guard, appeared stunned and offered only a curt nod in response to the accusation. As Xi Jinping continued, his translator relayed: “And that’s not the way the conversation was conducted.” Evidently embarrassed and avoiding eye contact with his fellow leader, the Canadian Prime Minister responded: “’Well in Canada, we believe in free and open and frank dialogue, which we will continue to have.”

The Canadian Prime Minister continued: “We will continue to look to work constructively together but there will be things that we will disagree on.” As Trudeau spoke, the Chinese President appeared to show little interest, gazing around the room rather than towards the Canadian leader. Xi then reached out and shook Trudeau’s hand, concluding the tense encounter. Bemused by the exchange, Trudeau wandered off towards a nearby exit, away from the surrounding cameras, which Xi welcomed with a smile. Read more: China tests Western allies as Scholz and Biden ‘headed for collision’

The tough talk emerged after a Canadian government source claimed Trudeau raised “serious concerns” over Chinese “interference activities” within Canada. The allegations follow briefings from Canadian intelligence officials that China had interfered in the 2019 federal election. Trudeau and Xi Jinping met for the first time in three years on Tuesday, and it appears the Chinese President has not taken well to the details of their meeting having emerged in the press. The Guardian reported Trudeau had suggested not all encounters with Chinese officials were “going to be easy”, following his tense exchange with Xi. The Canadian Prime Minister emphasised that his team needed to be able to “engage constructively and directly” to “challenge” world leaders on issues that “matter to Canadians”. Don’t miss:

