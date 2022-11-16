‘Yellowstone’ actor, singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham to play at Billy Bob’s Texas

Folk, blues, country and rock-n-roll singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham is coming to the Orpheum Theatre for the tour of his “American Love Song” album. Courtesy photo

Singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham returns to Billy Bob’s Texas in February and tickets go on sale Friday.

Bingham, who plays Walker on the western drama show “Yellowstone,” will perform two nights Feb. 2 and 3 at the World’s Largest Honky Tonk.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on AXS. General admission tickets are $45 and pit tickets are $85.

Bingham’s music spans both the Americana and roots rock genres.

He made his first appearance on “Yellowstone” in season one, episode five. His character, Walker, is known to bring out his acoustic guitar and strum a sad song from time to time.

The fifth season of “Yellowstone” premiered in Fort Worth on Sunday at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theatre.

