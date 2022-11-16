Categories
Entertainment

‘Yellowstone’ actor, singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham to play at Billy Bob’s Texas


Folk, blues, country and rock-n-roll singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham is coming to the Orpheum Theatre for the tour of his “American Love Song” album.

Folk, blues, country and rock-n-roll singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham is coming to the Orpheum Theatre for the tour of his “American Love Song” album.


Anna Axster

Courtesy photo

Singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham returns to Billy Bob’s Texas in February and tickets go on sale Friday.

Bingham, who plays Walker on the western drama show “Yellowstone,” will perform two nights Feb. 2 and 3 at the World’s Largest Honky Tonk.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on AXS. General admission tickets are $45 and pit tickets are $85.

Bingham’s music spans both the Americana and roots rock genres.

He made his first appearance on “Yellowstone” in season one, episode five. His character, Walker, is known to bring out his acoustic guitar and strum a sad song from time to time.

The fifth season of “Yellowstone” premiered in Fort Worth on Sunday at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theatre.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Profile Image of Megan Cardona

Megan Cardona is a service journalism reporter at the Star-Telegram covering policy, government programs, community resources and more to help residents navigate everyday life in Tarrant County and North Texas. She graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2020, where she worked at the campus paper, The Shorthorn, for two years.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: