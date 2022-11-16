Categories
Yellowstone’s Angela star thanks boss after season 4 absence


In season five’s opening episode, One Hundred Years Is Nothing, fans saw Angela in the crowd with Rainwater when John is made governor, blaming him for the Duttons’ rise to power.

Actress Q’orianka posted a still of the scene and captioned it with a heartwarming thank you to Yellowstone’s showrunner for bringing her back on board.

“The Thunder is back!” she wrote. “Huge thank you to my Yellowstone family and to Taylor Sheridan for writing such a strong, intelligent and fierce native role!

“We need more of this kind of representation in film and television! Always such an honour to share the screen with my dear friend and badass Gil Birmingham.”





