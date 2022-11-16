You can get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 weapon XP in the shower

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 weapon XP can be obtained while in the shower, making dinner, or just doing nothing it turns out, so you can get grinding for the best Warzone 2 loadouts ahead of the Infinity Ward battle royale game and the launch of Modern Warfare 2 season one.

A newly discovered exploit allows you to level all the best Modern Warfare 2 guns without even having to play the game, perfect for obtaining the best Modern Warfare 2 SMGs, and getting yourself prepared for dropping into Warzone 2. All you need is a friend who’s willing to leave a match to let you earn XP solo. Here’s how it works.

You need to go into Modern Warfare 2 co-op and select the defender mission. When it loads up, get your buddy to exit the match so you’re on your own, and then select whichever gun you want to level from the armoury wall at the start of the level. Nearby, there’s a building that looks like an observatory, with a circular dome at the top. On one of the walls you’ll find an ascender zipline. Scoot up onto the roof and go prone – this will keep you safe from any AI enemies that might otherwise track you down.

After that, you need to rig your controls in such a way that you’re always moving. If you have a controller, it’s just a case of leaning the left stick against something. If you’re using a keyboard, try and weigh down one of the movement keys, to get your operator going in a circle on the ground. Sounds weird, but trust me, you’ll have the best Modern Warfare 2 TAQ-56 loadout in no time.

Once you’re set up, that’s it, you can just leave the game running. Take a shower. Have dinner. Read a book. Whatever you desire. The longer you leave the co-op game running, the more weapon XP you should acquire. Once you’re done waiting, just return to the game, get yourself killed, and exit out. You should get a big chunk of XP just for doing nothing. The exploit was discovered by Call of Duty streamer AYM Warz, who has posted a full video walkthrough.

CRAZY AFK XP GLITCH! if you guys are finding it hard to level up some guns whilst doing things around the house or work this will help you! Enjoy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/D77K0uMdrX — AYM WarsZ (@WarsZ) November 14, 2022

And once you have all your attachments, you’re going to want to add those Modern Warfare 2 mastery camos. You might also want to unlock the Modern Warfare 2 polyatomic camo, or maybe use your new guns to pull off a sweet Modern Warfare 2 finishing move, which can also earn you daily rewards and further upgrades.