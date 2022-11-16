Your Christmas Will Be Wholesome If You Visit These 5 Destinations in Norway – SchengenVisaInfo.com

The happiest holidays of the year are approaching and Norway is the ideal destination for anyone that is looking to have an adventurous Christmas holiday. Some of the fun activities one can engage in Norway include cheerful markets, sleeping in the world’s largest gingerbread house and visiting Saint Nicholas, the Father of Christmas itself.

Regardless of your preferences to visit more religious sites or entertaining ones, SchengenVisaInfo.com offers a list of five main activities and destinations that will make you feel the Christmas spirit.

1. Visit Tromso, the Norwegian Christmas Town

The small town has decided to become Norway’s official Christmas Town, with preparations for the holiday starting a month in advance. The streets will be lit with colourful Christmas lights, and shopping during the season is a very pleasant activity in this town.

The Christmas magic can be found anywhere in Tromso, where you may also be passed by a reindeer herd.

2. It Doesn’t Count as Christmas Without the Gingerbread City of Bergen

Yes, Bergen is the world’s biggest gingerbread town, where you can pay a visit to many art museums, and aquariums, as well as go shopping in the nearby markets under a very special Christmas atmosphere. While visiting Bergen, making a stop at Flam, either with the Flam Line or on a fjord sightseeing cruise or round trip, gives out the whole experience of taking a trip to Norway.

3. Lillehammer Is Your Place If You Have Never Experienced a White Christmas

The city which is located near Lake Mjosa is the ideal destination for those that love snow and don’t want to travel far, as it is an hour and a half from Oslo Airport.

Lillehammer hosts a festive Christmas market during the first weekend of the holiday, but instead of that, visitors can go to the city’s Art Museum or the creative hub Fabrikken. However, the best activity to do in Lillehammer is to go skiing in the nearby ski resorts of Hafjell and Kvitfjell, which open early in November.

4. Traditional Christmas or Pre-Christmas Adventure? Here Are Your Options

For those that plan to keep it simple and want to celebrate Christmas the traditional way, Roros is your place. It is a mining town that has timber houses protected on the UNESCO world heritage list. Christmas concert in Nidaros Cathedral is also one of the main attractions one visiting this town shouldn’t miss.

However, for a pre-Christmas adventure, Henningsvaer is the perfect destination as you can celebrate the holidays under the northern lights.

…But Nothing Beats the Glory of Oslo

The Norwegian Capital has it all, beautiful and cheerful sites, a white Christmas tree, and markets with unique gifts. One can also ride the Ferris wheel or go ice skating.

Some of the most delicious local foods including the Scandinavian version of mulled wine can be found in the streets of Oslo, which also has the most unique Christmas fair – held at the Norwegian Museum of Cultural History during the first two weekends of December.

By visiting Oslo, you can learn a lot about how Christmas was celebrated in different eras, as well as attend Christmas decoration workshops, which teach you more about how to decorate and prepare gifts for your loved ones.