Zesty Paws & Solid Gold Offer Deep Discounts on Pet Products for Holiday Shopping on Amazon

Zesty Paws®, an award-winning functional pet supplement brand, is excited to announce its participation in another Amazon shopping event, this time with an exclusive, four-day top deal of discounts on the majority of the catalog. Additionally, holistic pet food brand Solid Gold will also be offering deep discounts on best-selling products.

As part of Amazon’s Top Deal promotion from Black Friday, November 25, 2022, through Cyber Monday, November 28, 2022, Zesty Paws® is offering up to 40% off the majority of its functional supplements for pets including best sellers like the Probiotic Bites™, Aller-Immune Bites™ and Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil, and the Zesty Paws™ Vet Strength line including Vet Strength Mobility Bites, Vet Strength Aller-Immune Bites, and Vet Strength Pre, Pro, and Postbiotic Bites, as well as the new Puppy line of products.



Zesty Paws products have over 250,000 5-star ratings and reviews combined on Amazon, Chewy and Zestypaws.com* and have been regularly recognized as bestsellers on Amazon.

Solid Gold® will also be offering Prime Exclusive Discounts of up to 35% off of dog and cat supplements, wet cat food, and “pup-ular” meal toppers for dogs and cats, like the NutrientBoost™ Meal Topper, during the brand’s first holiday shopping event on Amazon.

“Pets are often at the center of our holiday traditions, and planning to buy them gifts during our holiday shopping, too, is no exception. With that, we are thrilled to bring exciting deals on Zesty Paws and Solid Gold products to pet parents, so that both first-time buyers and our returning customers can spoil their pets throughout the holidays while still supporting their wellness journey,” said Matt Dubow, VP of eCommerce for H&H Group – North America.

When Zesty Paws® surveyed cat and dog parents earlier this year, they found that 65% of pet parents say they spoil their pets daily and three in four pet parents feed their pet the best quality food, treats, and supplements they can afford, and the holiday season is the perfect time to spoil your pets.

In addition to shopping the Solid Gold storefront and Zesty Paws storefront this year, you can also check out Zesty Paws products on the Amazon Live Shoppable Videos platform.

About Zesty Paws®



At Zesty Paws®, our passion is simple: to enable and inspire a ZEST FOR LIFE in pets and pet parents. We strive to be the most innovative and trusted brand in functional supplements to guide and empower pets on their wellness journey. Zesty Paws products have over 250,000 5-star ratings and reviews combined on Amazon, Chewy and Zestypaws.com* and have been regularly recognized as bestsellers on Amazon. Knowing that pet parents love to spoil their pets, we take pride in our commitment to striving to provide innovative and high-quality pet supplements, as well as unparalleled customer service. Zesty Paws® has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Petcare Brands in 2022 in the Digestive Support for Dogs category. For information about Zesty Paws®, visit ZestyPaws.com or follow along on social media on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok. *Ratings and reviews based on all Zesty Paws® supplements on Amazon, Chewy and ZestyPaws.com via Power Reviews as of May 31st, 2022

About Solid Gold®



Since 1974, Solid Gold® has been a proven pioneer in craveable holistic nourishment, harnessed in the gut, to help pet families thrive. With over 40 years of nutritional expertise for dogs and cats, we know that pet wellness isn’t just about what you feed your pet. It’s also what they get out of it. That’s why our range of premium kibble, wet food, supplements, and toppers provide mouthwatering, benefit-driven ingredients that nourish every moment of your special bond together. Afterall, your furry loved ones are priceless. For more information about Solid Gold®, visit http://www.SolidGoldPet.com or follow the brand on Facebook (@SolidGoldPet), Instagram (@SolidGoldPets), and TikTok (@solidgoldpets).