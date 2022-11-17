10 Forgotten 1990s Superhero Movies That Are Actually Great

With a superhero movie coming out every year thanks to Marvel and DC, and a constant rotation of cape and cowl shows to stream, the genre can seem ubiquitous, but in the ’90s, no two superhero movies were the same. The film scape was awash with attempts to achieve the same popularity Warner Bros. had with its Batman franchise through other IPs, some well-known to fans and some more obscure.





As superhero movies started to go in a formulaic direction, some of these titles got forgotten, and unfortunately so did their iconic characters. Whether it’s because they included an era that didn’t appeal to fans (several were set in the ’30s), were too dark, or too campy, these ’90s superhero movies were lost to the ebb of time and taste, but are examples of creativity, innovation, and idealism that deserve another watch.

The Phantom (1996)

Just before starring as a dastardly villain in Titanic, Billy Zane played the good guy in The Phantom, an action-adventure romp based on the titular comic series from the ’30s. The ’90s was an era that borrowed a lot from that era in terms of aesthetic, so The Phantom wasn’t updated for a modern audience, along with several other superhero movies of the time.

Kit Walker, aka The Ghost Who Walks, takes on an evil industrialist set on getting his hands on a mystical artifact from his jungle, forcing him on a globe-trotting adventure to fight evil. Boasting gorgeous cinematography, sprawling sets, and a pre-Zorro Catherine Zeta-Jones, it’s dizzying fun that will make fans want to put on their secret skull ring, swing on vines, and fight crime.

Steel (1997)

When a weapons designer starts outfitting rival gangs with extremely powerful weapons, it’s up to the neighborhoods caught in the crossfire to fight back, and a new hero is born – Steel. Armed with a sledgehammer and encased in a suit of armor, he prowls the street not to kill but to immobilize, but for the battle he’s caught up in, his moral fortitude must be made of steel as well.

After the Death of Superman arc, a piece of the Man of Steel found its way into various strangers across the world, and one became the character Steel, who would go on to show up in various Justice League comics. No mention of Superman is featured in Steel, but there are similarities between the titular character and the Big Blue Boyscout, made prominent by Shaquille O’Neals touching performance as the gentle giant. The newest version of Steel can currently be seen in Superman & Lois.

Mystery Men (1999)

Thanks to The Boys, satirical content about the superhero genre is popular, but that’s because the MCU and DCEU have put out enough content to lampooon it. Back in 1999 when Mystery Men debuted, it was simply the wrong time to land all the jokes about superheroes being egomaniacal prima donnas concerned more with capitalism, groupies, and product endorsements than actually saving the day.

It focuses on a ragtag group of superheroes (starring Ben Stiller, William H. Macy, and other fantastic comedians) who band together to rescue Captain Amazing (Greg Kinnear), the Superman-esque protector of the city who’s been kidnaped by the evil Casanova Frankenstein.

The Mask (1994)

An iconic superhero movie of the ’90s, The Mask owes its status to a pitch-perfect Jim Carrey who, as bumbling bank teller Stanley Ipkiss, undergoes an incredible metamorphosis into a slapstick maniac after finding a Norse mask. Though he’s a little more focused on setting up elaborate gags and punchlines than fighting crime, the city is in capable — if deranged — hands.

Though it might be strange to think about considering the mega-success of every Marvel or DC movie, until recently, The Mask was the highest grossing comic book movie of all time when budget was compared to profit until The Joker surpassed it, according to Consequence Film.

The Shadow (1994)

Based on the character from Walter B. Gibson’s stories and later radio dramas, The Shadow looks at a criminal’s attempt at redemption when a playboy with a dark past uses his money and connections to take down a descendant of Genghis Khan. Similar in spirit to Tim Burton’s Batman films, its masked millionaire has a certain Bruce Wayne quality as well, though star Alec Baldwin gives him a touch of lugubriousness.

What could have been a big franchise, following the radio show’s pattern of The Shadow fighting mad scientists, Nazis, and corrupt world leaders, it never materialized. It’s still an enjoyable film full of suspense, beautiful cars, and fun action sequences.

The Crow (1994)

An amalgamation of gothic romance, rock ‘n’ roll grit, and action, The Crow is a story about grief, revenge, and transformation. It focuses on Eric Draven, a young musician who is brought back to life by unseen forces after being killed (along with his fiancée Sarah) the night before Halloween. Armed with super strength, agility, and the power to regenerate his flesh, he hunts down the crime lord responsible for his murder.

There are differences between the comic and the movie, but The Crow is full of haunting visuals, magnetic performances, and a killer indie soundtrack. If the rumors are true, it’s due for a reboot before too long, but hopefully its aesthetic won’t be updated too much.

Black Mask (1996)

Not to be confused with the DCEU villain of the same name, Black Mask follows action superstar Jet-Li as a man trying to forget the scientific experiment that turned him into a super soldier in a former life, but when his old team is connected to a spree of brutal murders, he must assume a mysterious new identity and get rid of them.

Full of pulse-pounding action from Hong Kong filmmaker Daniel Lee, Jet-Li is in top form, though his work was largely overlooked at the time due to Jackie Chan’s prominent status in the US at the time. Black Mask even pays homage to Kato from Green Hornet with his mask and a chauffer cap.

Darkman (1990)

Sam Raimi’s answer to not getting to direct a Batman movie, Darkman is based on his original superhero creation long before he would direct Spider-Man 3, and shares more with Doctor Strange: In The Mouth of Madness in terms of tone and horror. Liam Neeson plays Peyton Westlake, a scientist who gets horribly disfigured while trying to perfect a synthetic skin experiment. After testing it on himself, he realizes he can disguise himself as anyone and seek revenge against those who blew up his lab.

As an homage to the horror movies of the ’30s that Raimi loves, it’s a delight, and it even incorporates some of the comedy he favored in Evil Dead. Though it had a few direct-to-video sequels, it’s definitely due for a reboot to update its visual effects, though there’s nothing wrong with a pre-Taken Neeson in the action sequences.

Spawn (1997)

Based on the Todd McFarlane comic of the same name, Spawn featured Michael Jai White as a mercenary double-crossed by his boss and forced to make a pact with the devil in order to gain extraordinary powers of vengeance. As this new “Hellspawn” he’s supposed to lead an army of the undead to march on Earth, but he elects to use his powers for good, much to the dismay of the forces of darkness.

Spawn is one of the most highly anticipated movie reboots, but the 1997 film remains a highly re-watchable classic, thanks to White’s capable performance and the campy antics of John Leguizamo as the Violator. Some CGI, like Spawn’s cape, is jaw-dropping for the day, while others, like Hell itself, leaves a lot to be desired. It’s just the sort of lore-heavy, anti-hero IP that deserves a high caliber reboot to fully do it justice.

The Rocketeer (1991)

Like The Phantom, The Rocketeer focused on a ’30s hero, though it was based on a comic written in the ’80s by Dave Stevens. When a hotshot pilot (Billy Campbell) straps a jetpack to his back and dons a shiny helmet, he becomes The Rocketeer, a Nazi-fighting symbol of hope who tries to juggle his responsibilities as America’s hero and keeping young actress Jenny Blake (Jennifer Connelly) safe.

This movie is a real blast, full of adventure, action, and lots of old-fashioned charm. Like the Saturday morning serials that inspired the Indiana Jones movies, it’s an example of a light-hearted superhero movie that eschews violence and more adult themes in order to appeal to fans who are still kids at heart.

