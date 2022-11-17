Categories Celebrities 20 Popular Movies Most Folks Think Are “Trashy,” But Are Actually Pretty Darn Perfect (If I Do Say So Myself) Post author By Kayla Yandoli Post date November 17, 2022 No Comments on 20 Popular Movies Most Folks Think Are “Trashy,” But Are Actually Pretty Darn Perfect (If I Do Say So Myself) I will never understand why White Chicks has a 15% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. View Entire Post › Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegramLike Loading... Related Tags darn, folks', movies, perfect, popular, Pretty, Trashy ← U mad, bro?: On Kenny Pickett’s development, pass blocking, Bill Cowher’s rant about Jeff Saturday, and… the Beatles? → Elvis shared his true intentions for Ginger Alden weeks before death Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.