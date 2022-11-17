5 Best Call of Duty Content Creators

With the release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and the highly anticipated Warzone 2.0 right around the corner, fans are looking to the top content creators for tips and tricks on how to improve, as well as some classic COD entertainment.





Every year, COD provides a platform for creators to make a wide variety of content, from streaming and gameplay highlights to fun challenges and guides. This year, there is a huge roster of creators to watch with some looking to provide more content on Warzone than the standard multiplayer due to the Skill Based Matchmaking controversy. Here are the top creators fans should keep an eye on throughout this year and in the future.

5/5 100T Nadeshot

As the CEO of 100Thieves, an iconic Esports organization, Nadeshot has become one of the biggest names in the Call of Duty ecosystem and in the wider Esports industry. He began his career with OpTic gaming in the Black Ops 2010-11 season and continued to play all the way through to the release of Advanced Warfare in 2014.

With 100Thieves, he has the capability of outputting some awesome content using the resources of an organization larger than himself. Fans are most likely to catch him live-streaming on his Twitch channel, but he also partakes in content and challenges with the 100Thieves roster.

Although 100T no longer has a team in the Call of Duty League, Nadeshot (also known as Mathew Hague) will continue to supply us with some awesome Call of Duty content throughout the next year.

4/5 Dr. Disrespect

Dr. Disrespect has become a rather controversial name among content creators. With multiple “scandals” over the last few years, he has drawn a lot of attention to himself whether he likes it or not.

Dr. Disrespect started his Call of Duty career as the community manager for Sledgehammer Games (one of the developers for the Call of Duty series). While at Sledgehammer, Guy contributed to the design of multiple maps giving him some behind-the-scenes information on how COD functions as a first-person shooter.

Now as a full-time streamer, he has become one of the biggest names on YouTube with consistent uploads and streams. Although viewers may not get the best gameplay from the Doc, he does provide some hilarious moments through his online persona playing alongside iconic creators such as Shroud.

Dr. Disrespect is currently working on his own first-person shooter title named DEADROP which aims to compete with the likes of other arena shooters such as Call of Duty.

3/5 TimTheTatman

TimTheTatman is easily one of the most loved streamers across Twitch and YouTube. He has spent time over the years bonding with his community to create an awesome space for people to hang out and not have to worry about toxicity from others.

Tim doesn’t bring the best gameplay fans have ever witnessed in the Call of Duty space, but his light-hearted personality and comedy bring some much-needed casual content in such a competitive environment.

He has made a point of not creating any content on Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer due to issues with skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) and the frustrations this breeds with casual play, but when Warzone 2.0 rolls around keep a keen eye on Tim’s channels across YouTube and Twitch for some much-needed easy viewing.

2/5 OpTic Scump

Scump is a titan of the Call of Duty league and has stayed loyal to his OpTic teammates since the release of Black Ops 2 in 2012. He plays the role of a close-quarters SMG slayer. This means he’s always in the action creating players for his team. Fans can find countless highlights online of his best plays which definitely stand out from the general COD pro scene.

As the most recognizable face in the Call of Duty League, Scump has helped to bring esports into the mainstream media and provide a platform for new viewers to understand how the industry works.

Scump is undeniably one of the best players to touch Call of Duty and will continue to be at the top of his game over the next year. Unfortunately, he announced his resignation from the Call of Duty League at the end of the 2022 season (Modern Warfare 2). Luckily, he may continue creating content as a streamer or become part of the OpTic content creation team for future releases of Call of Duty. This will let him branch out to other games as well, so fans may see him dip his toes into other upcoming FPS titles.

1/5 NICKMERCS

NICKMERCS started his career as a pro Gears of War player in the late 2000s, winning the national championship in 2009. Nick (Nicholas Kolcheff) also competed against the iconic Ninja in multiple Halo tournaments.

He is most well known for his content through games such as Fortnite, Warzone, and Apex Legends and is now the co-owner of FaZe Clan. Nick has quickly become of the, if not the best battle royale player across multiple titles. He became incredibly popular during the growth of Warzone and competed in many tournaments in which he reached the podium spot.

As fans of Call of Duty look to the release of Warzone 2.0, NICKMERCS will likely become the most-watched streamer across all platforms with his die-hard community backing him. Fans can’t wait to watch him adapt to yet another Battle Royale release and watch him in upcoming Warzone tournaments.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC through Steam and Battle.net.

