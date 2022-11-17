5 Most Iconic Bears In Movies

Movies do a great job of depicting animals as charming and harmless creatures which successfully improves their image in eyes of the world. Take bears, for example, they are ferocious animals that one would normally avoid interacting with. However, their fictional counterparts are a whole other story. Hollywood movies have been using bears as their mascots for decades now. Normal Bears, teddy bears, CGI bears, animated bears, there has been no shortage of bears in the fictional worlds of Hollywood.





Over the years, these cuddly creatures have become a symbol of warmth, friendship, and family. If there is a movie starring a bear as its main lead, then viewers already know that this movie is going to be a wholesome treat that deserves to be seen with friends and family. Some fictional bears have gone on to become icons today, sprouting their own franchises and becoming globally popular. Here are five of the most iconic bears in the movies that have made their way into the hearts of people all over the world.

5/5 Baloo

The word Baloo originates from the Urdu/Hindi word “Bhalu” which literally means a bear. This fuzzy bluish-grey sloth bear made his first appearance back in The Jungle Book movie back in 1967. Baloo is a strict yet caring teacher that lives in a forest in India. Baloo had a knack for performing musicals about everything. His songs are so quirky and fun that they always leave viewers smiling.

Baloo initially lived a carefree life with no responsibilities but then went on to take the man-cub Mowgli under his wing to teach him the law of the jungle. Mowgli ended up being Baloo’s most difficult student. But Baloo soon developed a deep familial bond with Mowgli. Together with Bagheera (a panther), Baloo saved Mowgli from the ferocious Shere Khan who was a tiger waiting to devour Mowgli.

4/5 Paddington

Paddington first made his appearance in his own movie titled Paddington in 2014. The movie had everything going against it at first, but once Paddington landed on the screens of the audience, he had them hooked with his charm and manners. Paddington lived with his aunt and uncle in the deep jungles of Peru, but when an earthquake hit them, he ended up losing both his uncle and his home. His aunt then told him to find comfort in London where an old friend of the bears once lived.

Paddington wears a red hat and a blue coat. He is a sweet and selfless mammal, who is also extremely intelligent. Smart as he may be, Paddington still has trouble settling in the vast City of London, leading to many complications. The first Paddington movie quickly made Paddington an icon, which soon lead to the release of its sequel titled Paddington 2 in 2017.

3/5 Yogi Bear

Created by Hannah-Barbera, Yogi bear is an anthropomorphic bear who initially started his career as a side character in The Huckleberry Hound Show. But the lovable bear soon became more popular than his co-stars. Yogi is regarded as the first breakout character in the history of animated television, making him one of the most iconic bears ever.

He went on to star in his own show called The Yogi Bear Show in 1961. He has since gone on to star in many media including films, television series, and even musicals. Yogi has such a simple design and despite that, his charisma still wows viewers every time. Unlike other bears, Yogi always has to do things his way. To aid him on his whacky adventures is another iconic little bear called Booboo, who often has to act as Yogi’s conscience.

2/5 Winnie the Pooh

Who does not know Winnie the Pooh? This yellow fuzz ball has been preaching the message of friendship for as long as the animated show has existed. Pooh is an easy-going, honey-loving, and deeply caring bear who adores his many friends that inhabit the Hundred Acre Woods. Pooh himself is as yellow as honey and wears a red shirt to make an impactful contrast. Since his debut in the animated media in 1988, Pooh has gone on to become one of the most influential and iconic animated characters of all time.

Created by A. A. Milne, Pooh has a gentle nature and though he may not seem it at first, is very wise. But what makes him truly resonate with kids and adults alike is his innocence and selflessness. Pooh was not only a dear friend to Christopher Robin and the other animals of the Hundred Acre Woods, but to all the 90s kids who grew up watching him. More recently Pooh has also made his CGI live-action debut making him return to the big screens.

1/5 Kung Fu Panda-Po

Voiced by Jack Black, Po is a panda who longed to be more than what he was taught to be. Born in a farming village of pandas, Po lost both his parents when he was small and ended up in the care of his adoptive goose father Mr.Ping. Together the two ran a successful noodle shop in The Valley of Peace located in a fictional China. However, Po’s admiration of Kung fu and its warriors made him want to learn the art for himself.

Since becoming the Dragon Warrior and Defeating Tai Lung in the first Kung Fu Panda movie released in 2008, Po has gone on to become one of, if not the most popular animated character today. This panda has starred in three movies and many spin-off television series. Po’s mainstream popularity has made him the king of the fictional bears, and he does not seem to be throwing in the towel anytime soon. DreamWorks Animation has recently confirmed that a fourth Kung Fu Panda movie is also in the making, only solidifying the franchise’s status.

