Aldi shoppers face long website queue in scramble for Kevin the Carrot

People who were up early to queue for the toy wrote online. One man said: “New low for me this morning. I’m currently queueing outside Aldi for Kevin the Carrot…” One woman also posted: “I think John’s gone crazy he’s getting up at 5.30 in morning to go queue up at Aldi for Kevin the Carrot family for the kids all because the kids love home alone.” The budget-friendly supermarket launched their brand new Kevin and Family Carrot merchandise for 2022 today, and shoppers were ready to pounce. Stock is thought to be limited ahead of Christmas. The Kevin the Carrot Family collection contains new plush toys as well as Christmas tree decorations and pyjamas, Manchester Evening News says. The new collection is also be available in stores themselves. Demand for the new merchandise is high following the launch of this year’s Aldi Christmas advert which sees Kevin reunited with his family, Katie, Jasper, Chantenay and Baby after he misses his plane.

For shoppers who miss out on the collection on the Aldi website there is stock elsewhere. Amazon has a range of Kevin the Carrot merchandise too. The online retailer has this tree decoration set for just over £16, and this plush toy set which features Chantenay, Jasper and Baby Carrot is £24.99. There’s also this special-themed Charles Dickens carrot set for £19.99. See all of Amazon’s Kevin the Carrot merchandise here. eBay also offer cheaper versions of some of the merchandise but these products will range from used to new.

The Kevin the Carrot launch comes just a day before Aldi opens their Christmas 2022 slots. Aldi is trying something different this year compared to other stores by offering click-and-collect and no delivery, allowing shoppers to save cash but also get the Christmas food they want. Aldi’s Christmas slots open on Friday November 18 and last orders having to be made by Wednesday December 14 at 11.50pm. Customers can choose their Christmas collection slots between Tuesday 20th December and Friday 23rd December. A spokesperson for Aldi said: “The demand for our Kevin the Carrot soft toys was extremely high and, as a result, customers were held in a queue to enter the website. This was to improve the customer experience on our website and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

