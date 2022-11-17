Alex Scott waits for ‘rescue’ as she’s locked out of BBC dressing room





The One Show presenter Alex Scott, 38, revealed she had just finished rehearsing for tomorrow’s Children in Need special on BBC One when she found herself locked out of her dressing room. The former footballer shared updates with her 1.7 million Instagram followers as she waited to be rescued.

“We have just finished rehearsals for tomorrow’s Children in Need,” Alex explained. “And now I’m sat outside my dressing room, because I’m locked out. “My key don’t work,” she continued. “I’m just going to sit here and enjoy my cup of tea until someone rescues me.” The star chuckled as she sipped from her plastic cup, which had her name written on it with a smiley face. READ MORE: Michael Douglas is unrecognisable as he unveils new long, dyed hair

Earlier in the day, Alex shared a graphic of Children in Need’s iconic Pudsey bear giving her a wave. “Hello Pudsey,” she said with a giggle, before panning her phone camera around to reveal a large venue with tiered seating. “It’s rehearsal time,” she told her fans, before zooming in on a couple of her fellow presenters. Children in Need is the BBC’s UK charity, which funds thousands of local charities and projects across the country. These organisations support children and young people to be safer, have improved mental health and wellbeing, and form better, more positive relationships, alongside providing more equal opportunities. READ MORE… Meghan and Harry’s milestone baffles Loose Women Jane Moore [NEWS] Prince William hits back at Michael Sheen amid World Cup row [LATEST] Escape to the Chateau’s Dick supported after chat with kids [INSIGHT]

Children in Need also funds grassroots organisations to provide the important relationships children need to help them through life and all its challenges. This year, the BBC’s Children in Need telethon will be broadcast live from Media City UK in Salford, Manchester tomorrow. The telethon will be hosted by Alex, as well as TV presenter and wheelchair basketball player Ade Adepitan MBE, and former The Great British Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc. Also joining the stars will be comedian Chris Ramsey and comedian Jason Manford.

Like Loading...