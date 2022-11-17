All the New Christmas Movies Streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, and More From Nov. 17-20

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

​​‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Took Decades – ‘It Had to Be Right, Otherwise, It Would Be a Disaster,’ Zack Ward Says [Exclusive]

Little Ralphie is all grown up with a family of his own in A Christmas Story Christmas, the sequel to the 1983 movie A Christmas Story. Peter Billingsley returns as the now-adult Ralphie, who hopes to give his two kids a memorable Christmas just like his Old Man did for him. It hits HBO Max on Nov. 17.

Also streaming on Nov. 17 on HBO Max is Santa Camp. This documentary takes viewers behind the scenes at a real-life Santa Camp, where aspiring Kris Kringles learn the tricks of the trade. This year, the camp’s organizers are trying to correct the lack of diversity in the Santa industry by welcoming a Black Santa, a transgender Santa, and a Santa with a disability.

Stream ‘Christmas Party Crashers’ on BET+

‘Christmas Party Crashers’ | BET+

In Christmas Party Crashers, two grifters meet after crashing the same millionaire’s Christmas party. They agree to work together to achieve each other’s “mission.” But they don’t know they’re about to find something more than money or fame: true love. Skye Townsend, Jaime Callica, and Cocoa Brown star in this movie, which is streaming on BET+ from Nov. 17.

‘Christmas With You’ premieres on Netflix

Aimee Garcia as Angelina and Freddie Prinze Jr as Miguel in ‘Christmas With You’ | Jessica Kourkounis/Netflix © 2022

In Netflix’s Christmas With You, a burnt-out pop star named Angelina escapes to a small small town in New York, where she plans to grant a young fan’s wish. Once there, she discovers both the inspiration she needs to revitalize her career as well as a shot at true love. Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr. star in this movie, which is streaming from Nov. 17.

In the mood for a sweet treat? Netflix also has The Great British Baking Show: Holidays streaming from Nov. 18.

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s new Christmas movie is on Apple TV+