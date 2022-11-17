Categories
All the New Christmas Movies Streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, and More From Nov. 17-20


​“You’ll shoot your eye out!” The long-awaited follow-up to A Christmas Story arrives on HBO Max this weekend. Plus, new holiday moves are streaming on BET+ and Apple TV+ from Nov. 17-20. 

‘A Christmas Story’ sequel comes to HBO Max 

><span>▶</span>” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/e0snO6g1tdY?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe></p> </div> </figure> <p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a target=​​‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Took Decades – ‘It Had to Be Right, Otherwise, It Would Be a Disaster,’ Zack Ward Says [Exclusive]

