American Airlines adding 700 jobs in South Florida

American Airlines, hoping to keep pace with a robust demand for air travel, says it is seeking another 700 people to fill customer service and flight reservations jobs in South Florida.

At 13,500 employees, American maintains the largest commercial airline presence at Miami International Airport. To a lesser extent, it also serves Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Palm Beach International Airport.

Now, the company wants to hire 600 people who would work remotely from their homes helping passengers with their flight reservations. Management is seeking 100 other people who would fill full- and part-time customer service positions at airports.

The airline is offering starting pay of $13.05 per hour for the home-based reservations jobs with “annual step increases up to $30.31 per hour” under a current labor contract. Employees can accrue up to two 2 weeks of vacation in the first year for use in the subsequent calendar year.

No hourly rates appeared to be listed online for customer service positions.

All new hires will have access to travel privileges, health and other benefits starting on their first days on the job.

American said the reservations workers must live within a 75-mile radius of Miami International and undergo a paid training program starting early next year. The customer service jobs would all be at Miami.

There was no word of any openings at South Florida’s other two major airports.

This year, the airline said in a statement, American has hired more than 2,000 people in Miami, including 400 in reservations.

During this winter, the carrier will operate up to 335 daily flights to more than 140 destinations.

The airline has resumed daily service from Miami to five destinations in Cuba and to Tel Aviv, Israel. It intends to resume flying into Managua, Nicaragua, and to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, “in the coming weeks.”

Two American Airlines jets are parked on the airport apron at Miami International Airport in Miami. The company says it is looking for 700 people to fill job openings in the customer service and flights reservations fields. (Wilfredo Lee/AP file) (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Separately, the airline is struggling to reach a new labor contract that is acceptable with its unionized pilots.

Last week, the Allied Pilots Association said its board of directors rejected a proposal from management that reportedly would have increased pay over two years by 19%.

Other carriers including United Airlines and Alaska Airlines have seen their pilots reject contract proposals.

In addition, Delta Air Lines pilots have voted to authorize a strike if they feel one becomes necessary. Pilots at Alaska, Delta and United are represented by the Air Line Pilots Association.

The main sticking points, according to reports, focus on a better “work-life” balance where the pilots want more flexible scheduling. At Delta, pilots reported working record amounts of overtime this year, a trend that kept flight crews away from their families longer.

Other issues include job security and insurance benefits.

Staff writer David Lyons can be reached at dvlyons@SunSentinel.com