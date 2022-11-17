Amy Adams, 48, puts on busty display in gown at Disenchanted premiere

Amy Adams, 48, has returned to her fan-favourite role as Giselle from the 2007 hit film Enchanted.

The actress flaunted her physique in a plum-coloured corseted dress, with a generously low-cut neckline.

She let her auburn hair loose for the event, sporting natural curls that swept along her shoulders.

The Enchanted sequel has been 15 years in the making and has gathered most of its original stars for the comeback, including Amy and Patrick Dempsey.

Disenchanted is available to stream on Disney+ from November 18.