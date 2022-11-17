Andrew ‘very upset’ over Falklands snub — claim





Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence are heading out across the South Atlantic to the Falklands later this month as part of a six-day overseas visit to the British territory. The tour will reportedly last until November 22, and will see the milestone anniversary of the Falklands War marked with a series of engagements. The conflict, which lasted 10 weeks from April 2, 1982, saw Argentina’s Leopoldo Galtieri, then his country’s military leader, send troops to invade the Falklands, before going to South Georgia the following day.

The bloody conflict saw 255 Britiish casualties but was deemed a huge success as Argentina surrendered, bolstering Margaret Thatcher’s position as Prime Minister, and ensuring her Conservative Government achieved another win at the next election. Among those fighting in the war included the likes of Prince Andrew, who will be “very upset” he has been left out of the tour to the Falklands in place of his sister, Anne, claims have suggested. In recent times, Andrew’s reputation has been tarnished, most notably because of his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and his botched BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis. This month royal author Phil Dampier claimed in an interview with MailOnline that Andrew will be seriously hurt by the decision to leave him out of the Falklands trip, the royal under the impression that his efforts during the war should warrant a place to mark the ruby anniversary.

He said: “I believe that he wanted to but it was made clear to him that there was no way he could be involved as he is no longer a working royal in public life. “Because he is now in disgrace following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, people forget that Andrew returned from the South Atlantic a hero. He put his life on the line flying helicopters as a decoy for Exocet missiles which were causing immense damage to the British fleet.” Mr Dampier, a veteran royal author of 35 years, described how Andrew’s mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was “worried sick” about her son, who has been often referred to as her favourite child. She was “so relieved when he returned home safely” from the Falklands, Mr Dampier continued. He added: “In fact when he came back to Portsmouth with, famously, a rose between his teeth, his parents were there to greet him but also his sister Princess Anne. So its even more poignant that she is going down there. JUST IN: What’s it like to stay on HMS WAG

However, the Queen insisted that Andrew go to the frontline, and he was allowed aboard the Invincible ship, where he served as a Sea King helicopter co-pilot, flying on missions including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare and casualty evacuation. At the war’s conclusion, the Queen and her husband Prince Philip both visited Portsmouth, where Invincible docked after the war was concluded, to welcome their son, and his comrades back to Britain. In the years that followed, it emerged Andrew’s life was in danger with the Argentine military government reportedly plotting to assassinate the royal on Mustique in July, 1982. Remaining with Invincible until 1983, Andrew’s career in the military is often reflected on positively. Among those praising the royal previously was Commander Nigel Ward, who in his 1992 memoir Sea Harrier Over the Falklands, said Andrew was “an excellent pilot and a very promising officer”.

Like Loading...