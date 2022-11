It comes after the news that Ant and Dec were due to speak to producers about Charlene’s “rule-breaking”.

Camp leader Matt chose Charlene as his deputy, which meant she is supposed to sleep in a bed in the same RV as him.

After her emotional refusal to do so, the hosts read comments from viewers, who thought that the newsreader had broken camp rules, on an Instagram Live yesterday.

“Why would she not want to sleep in there, it can’t just be because of the spider,” Ant said.