Anya Taylor-Joy had a 'life-changing' experience on 'Furiosa' | CNN



Anya Taylor-Joy is staying busy.

“The Queen’s Gambit” star appears in the prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road,” called “Furiosa,” and can be seen in “The Menu” alongside Nicholas Hoult.

Taylor-Joy says she’s getting lots of offers but is selective about what she chooses.

“All these characters were coming to me that I needed to play, and now, having done this for seven years, I’m in a position where I have to be way more picky about what I choose,” Taylor-Joy told The Hollywood Reporter. “I do think that one can spend their passion, and you want to make sure that you’re putting your passion into things that you care about so that it’s actually refueling that well rather than just taking from you. I never want to fall out of love with my art.”

One of those roles was in “Furiosa.” She just wrapped filming a few weeks ago and said it was an experience she will never forget.

“It will take me the full two years before the movie comes out to even begin to process what I just left 12 days ago. [‘Furiosa’] was the most life-changing experience that I’ve ever had, with such talented artists. I really felt like I grew so much, but yes, it’s wild. It’s utterly unique,” Taylor-Joy said.

Taylor-Joy stars in the film alongside Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke and Nathan Jones.



