Apple Could Be Developing Its Own Metaverse Platform – Metaverse Bitcoin News

Tech and communications giant Apple might be developing its own metaverse, recently posting several job offerings in the fields of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). One of the job listings calls explicitly for engineers experienced in the development of a “3D mixed-reality world,” for the Technology Development Group, the virtual reality division of the company.

Apple Might Be Working on Its Own ‘Horizon Worlds’-Type Metaverse Iteration

Apple posted a set of job listings on Nov. 13 that could give some perspective on the direction the company is heading in regard to metaverse tech.

According to Bloomberg, the company is currently searching for engineers to develop content for its incoming VR headset which, per reports, will have high-definition displays, a set of more than 10 cameras, and will pack Apple’s latest M2 chip, one of the quickest in the industry.

One of the job listings explicitly calls for engineers with the knowledge to develop a 3D mixed-reality world. This move might mean that Apple is already working on its own iteration of a metaverse platform like Meta’s Horizon Worlds, where users can meet, interact, and build their own worlds.

The job listing notes that the elected engineers will “build tools and frameworks to enable connected experiences in a 3D mixed-reality world.”

Another of the job openings calls for engineers to build a 3D video platform with content suitable to be experienced via virtual reality hardware. Technavio’s report on the future of the metaverse in entertainment, issued on Nov. 11, also predicts the rise of such experiences and foresees that this will become a trend in the coming years, fueling the growth of the interactive film industry.

Apple’s Metaverse Apprehension

The company and its executives have been apprehensive about calling the different virtual experiences that are currently known as the metaverse, metaverse. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, believes that the term is too ambiguous and can be interpreted in many ways.

Cook told the publication Bright:

It’s always important to me that people have a good understanding of what something is. And I’m really not sure the average person can tell you what the metaverse is.

In contrast, Cook is a big believer in AR and what it might bring for adopters of the technology, describing it as “a profound technology that will affect everything.”

