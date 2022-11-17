Apple deals live blog: the best early Black Friday deals on iPad, MacBook, AirPods and more

Refresh



Hi everyone, Kerrie here again. It's early morning in the UK, and I've been dreaming of Apple deals. Lo and behold, I've woken up to a deal on the all-new Apple Watch Series 8 – now £399 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Ok, so £20 off might not be the biggest discount, but anything on a product as new as this is not to be sniffed at. We saw some slightly better deals back in Oct (during Amazon's Early Access sale), so we may well see some more next week. But that's not guaranteed, so if you're after Apple's new smartwatch, this is a deal worth considering.

If you want a larger screen, I've dug out the best early Black Friday Apple deal on the MacBook Pro 16 too, and again it's a record saving. Amazon has the MacBook Pro 16, 16GB RAM, 512 GB RAM for $2,499 $1,999 (opens in new tab). That's $500 off – again a saving of 20%. I've just looked up the price history and can confirm that, like the deal on the 14 below, this is the lowest price yet for the base configuration of this MacBook since it was released last year.

Like I said, for most people's needs a MacBook Air will do wonderfully offering more than sufficient performance, especially if you go for a 16GB configuration. But if you work in video editing or producing complex 3D visuals, then you might want the performance and efficiency of the M1 Pro or M1 Max-chipped MacBook Pros, which make smooth work of more graphically demanding work. We've been seeing savings of around $400 on some of the heftier configurations for some time now – those with 1TB or more in storage. But there are some big early Black Friday Apple deals on more affordable configurations right now. Amazon has the 2021 MacBook Pro 14 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,999 $1,599 (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've ever seen since the laptop's release, and a saving of $400, or 20%.

I should point out that there are discounts about on the newer M2 2022 MacBook Air in the UK too. The best price I've seen so far is at Very, which has the base 8GB configuration reduced from £1,249 to £1,109 – a saving of £140 (opens in new tab).

Sticking with Apple Watch for the moment, if you're not set on the latest model, then there are some decent early Black Friday Apple deals on the Apple Watch Series 7 right now on both sides of the Atlantic. It's Amazon again. In the US, you can get the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS for $429 $369 (opens in new tab), though it seems discounts are only available on the 45mm in red. In the UK, Amazon has the 41mm Apple Watch 8 for £369 £319 (opens in new tab).

We were pretty surprised yesterday to find an early Apple Black Friday deal on the new Apple Watch Series 8. Amazon has the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 for $399 $349 (opens in new tab) and the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 for $429 $379 (opens in new tab), a saving of $50. Not bad at all considering that the Watch was only released two months ago today. Well, now there's good news for those in the UK too. Amazon UK has just dropped its price for the Apple Watch 8 by £20. That means you can get the Apple Watch Series 8 41mm GPS for £419 £399 (opens in new tab). The 45mm is £449 $429 (opens in new tab). Not so generous as the US deal, but still very welcome on such a new product. These are the first discounts of any kind that we've seen on Apple's latest smart watch, and they're surprising both for coming so soon after its release and also so early, ahead of the official Black Friday week.

Hi, this is Joseph Foley, taking over from Kerrie for a while as we continue to track the best early Black Friday Apple deals. Now then, the Pro Display XDR is one of the most expensive products in Apple's current line up, so if you're going to splash out a small fortune for a screen, you really want to make sure it's when there's a Black Friday deal on. And right now there is, if you're quick. Amazon has the 32-inch Retina 6K Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR for $5,999 $5,499 (opens in new tab). Yes, that's still outrageously expensive, but it's a saving of $500 and the lowest price we've seen in well over a year – Amazon last had the display at this price for a few days back in September 2021. If you can splash this much for a beautiful screen, you'll want to be quick though. There are only 16 left in stock right now. Just remember to make sure you have some cash left over if you want a stand as well – Apple famously sells the Pro Display's Pro Stand separately VESA Mount Adapter are sold separately – for almost $1,000 (opens in new tab).



If you've now totally lost track on which AirPods iteration Apple is on, you're not alone. After double (and triple) checking, I can confirm the most recent model is the AirPods Pro (2nd generation), which retail at £249 on the Apple store. However, if these are the wireless headphones you want, you can save a cheeky tenner over at Amazon UK, where they are now £239 (opens in new tab).



Time for you guys in the UK now. Once again, this deal comes on an all-new 2022 Apple product – and this time it's the turn of the iPad Pro. The 6th gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro is currently £1,319 at Very (opens in new tab), that's £50 cheaper than if you were to buy this 256GB version directly from Apple. It might seem like a lot upfront, but divide this by the amount of years this device will serve you and it offers excellent value – especially with an extra £50 off.



Well, the surprise discounts just keep coming. This time it's on the all-new MacBook Air (M2, 2022). Released in June this year, this powerhouse of a machine is a firm favourite here at CB, and right now you can get $130 off Apple's latest super-thin laptop over at B&H Photo – now $1,269 (opens in new tab). To buy this model, which features an 8-core chip and 8-core GPU and 16GB memory, directly from Apple would cost $1,399, so this deal will be hard to beat this Black Friday.