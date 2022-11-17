Aptos and Google Cloud partner to support Web3 builders

We’re celebrating exciting news fresh off the stage at Token 2049!

ICYMI: Aptos Labs CEO Mo Shaikh and Google Cloud Web3 BD Lead Simon Baksys discussed “Why Web3 Infrastructure is Epic and Powerful”.

Speaking of epic, they announced that Google Cloud and Aptos Labs are expanding their partnership again, revealing that Google Cloud is running a validator on Aptos.

The partnership also consists of Aptos choosing Google Cloud as the infrastructure provider of choice for the Aptos ecosystem, an accelerator program with the Aptos Foundation focused on supporting Web3 startups and builders on Aptos, and a developer hackathon building on Aptos.

Three weeks post Aptos’ Mainnet launch, a partnership with Google Cloud speaks volumes to what the network and ecosystem have demonstrated in such a short time.

We believe that a simpler, more relevant, and overall better user experience is key to broad web3 adoption. This is why Aptos created a developer-first building experience for innovators to efficiently and enjoyably develop friendly, consumer-ready applications. We are excited to work with Google Cloud to help grow our community and bring our mission to life. And it’s just the beginning.

“Google Cloud has been working with Aptos since its inception, and we continue to be impressed by their innovation, from developing mainnet so quickly to their laser-focus on improving user experience. We’re looking forward to continuing to help Aptos build out its vision and capabilities,” shared Richard Widmann, head of Strategy, Digital Assets, Google Cloud.

Let’s break down the pieces of this exciting partnership announcement.