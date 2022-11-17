Arsenal £40m target endorsed by Jack Wilshere as Gunners prepare bid

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Gakpo is a player on Arsenal’s radar. He told GiveMeSport: “Arsenal is an interesting one because, throughout the transfer window, I think the right side of the attack was a priority position. Now, Gakpo’s priority position, and preferred position, is on the left, but he can play in the centre, and he can play on the right.

“At the moment, Saka’s occupying that right side of the front three just now. [Gakpo] would be someone that Arsenal would look at. I think it would fit the profile as well, as far as Arteta is concerned.

“We know what he’s trying to build a squad of young players who’ve got high ceilings and high potential, so it could be one that Arsenal do look at in January, potentially, but the summer is more realistic.”

