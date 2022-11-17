Best foundation for older skin for a ‘flawless natural finish’

Makeup artist Pauline Briscoe has detailed the best foundations for older skin. She has 20 years of experience in the beauty industry, and her work has appeared in editorials such as Vogue and Glamour. The MUA recommends Chanel and bareMinerals.
Pauline told Express.co.uk readers: “Chanel Vitalumiere Aqua is an ultra-light skin perfecting foundation & Chanel Ultra Le Teint is amazing for hydrating the skin and gives a flawless coverage.”
Vitalumiere Aqua is described by Chanel as a “radiance-revealing fluid foundation that instantly energises the complexion and delivers intense comfort.” It costs £42 and has an SPF15 to protect the skin from age UV rays from the sun.
The Ultra Le Teint, on the other hand, offers a little more coverage than the former, and costs £45. However, the product – which comes in 35 shades, does not have an SPF.
Another option Pauline recommends for more mature skin is the bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer, £24. She said: “This tinted moisturiser hydrating gel cream has a lovely natural texture and hydrates the skin.” The product has an SPF30 and comes in a variety of shades, from “bamboo” to “mahogany”.
Pauline also recommends applying foundation in a particular way to flatter older skin. A certain brush is a key part of the makeup kit, according to the expert.
Pauline said: “I would recommend using a kabuki brush which helps to distribute the moisturiser/foundation evenly across the skin and gives a flawless natural finish.”
Kabuki brushes are dense brushes with flat or rounded tops, which are therefore perfect for foundation, blusher, and powder. They are named after kabuki, a style of Japanese theatre in which the actors wear heavy makeup, traditionally made of white rice powder.
Pauline also suggested adding a lip balm to brighten up the face. She said: “Using a tinted lip balm is perfect for a natural fresh everyday look and a clear lip gloss for a naturally plump look.”
Best 5 foundations for mature skin
According to Expert Reviews, these are the best foundations for older skin in 2022.
Pauline recently discussed three things every woman over 50 needs in her makeup bag. The member of SmileDirectClub’s Confidence Council, which aims to boost the nation’s confidence levels, advised a tinted moisturiser, a tinted lip balm and lip gloss.
Pauline said “A hybrid moisturiser/foundation is perfect for older skin as it provides natural flawless coverage, hydrates and protects from UV damage.
“A lip gloss is always a winner if you have smaller lips as it will create the illusion of a plump fleshy pout. I always say your look is never complete without a smile!”
