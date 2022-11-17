Best foundation for older skin for a ‘flawless natural finish’

Makeup artist Pauline Briscoe has detailed the best foundations for older skin. She has 20 years of experience in the beauty industry, and her work has appeared in editorials such as Vogue and Glamour. The MUA recommends Chanel and bareMinerals.

Pauline told Express.co.uk readers: “Chanel Vitalumiere Aqua is an ultra-light skin perfecting foundation & Chanel Ultra Le Teint is amazing for hydrating the skin and gives a flawless coverage.”

Vitalumiere Aqua is described by Chanel as a “radiance-revealing fluid foundation that instantly energises the complexion and delivers intense comfort.” It costs £42 and has an SPF15 to protect the skin from age UV rays from the sun.

The Ultra Le Teint, on the other hand, offers a little more coverage than the former, and costs £45. However, the product – which comes in 35 shades, does not have an SPF.

Another option Pauline recommends for more mature skin is the bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer, £24. She said: “This tinted moisturiser hydrating gel cream has a lovely natural texture and hydrates the skin.” The product has an SPF30 and comes in a variety of shades, from “bamboo” to “mahogany”.

