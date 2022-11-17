Best Le Creuset Black Friday deals 2022: Save £100 off casserole dishe

There’s no cookware brand that’s more recognisable than Le Creuset. Known for its cast iron cookware and stoneware dishes, every item is built to last for years and looks stunning with bold colours.
With Black Friday approaching soon and several retailers dropping early deals, shoppers will be thrilled to hear that Le Creuset will be discounted on its own website, as well as on Amazon, John Lewis and more.
The French brand has plenty of cookware available including casserole dishes, oven trays, frying pans, mugs and more.
Typically pricy, Black Friday is the perfect occasion to score a massive discount on its items.
Scroll down to find all the details you need here.
Le Creuset has announced that shoppers can get early access to the sale from November 18, – November 20, 2022 by signing up online here. Expect savings of up to 40 percent off on Le Creuset’s website.
Here are some ongoing offers from Le Creuset.
Luckily, lots of other retailers have already discounted Le Creuset ahead of Black Friday including Amazon and John Lewis.
Black Friday will be held on November 25, 2022.
Black Friday is held on a different day each year since it falls on the first Friday after Thanksgiving in the United States. In previous years, the Black Friday sales have fallen on:
- Friday November 26, 2021
- Friday November 27, 2020
- Friday November 29, 2019
- Friday November 23, 2018
- Friday November 24, 2017
With Black Friday scheduled for Friday November 25, you can expect Cyber Monday sales to start on November 28, 2022.
