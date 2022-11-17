Best Le Creuset Black Friday deals 2022: Save £100 off casserole dishe

There’s no cookware brand that’s more recognisable than Le Creuset. Known for its cast iron cookware and stoneware dishes, every item is built to last for years and looks stunning with bold colours.

With Black Friday approaching soon and several retailers dropping early deals, shoppers will be thrilled to hear that Le Creuset will be discounted on its own website, as well as on Amazon, John Lewis and more.

The French brand has plenty of cookware available including casserole dishes, oven trays, frying pans, mugs and more.

Typically pricy, Black Friday is the perfect occasion to score a massive discount on its items.

Scroll down to find all the details you need here.