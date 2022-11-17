Binance launches free blockchain,Web3 online courses | Invezz

Cryptocurrency continues to see steady growth, even amid major stumbles over the past decade that have kept millions from exploring the space. And after FTX’s collapse this week, fresh calls for more effort to educate the public about this nascent industry are ringing.

To play its part, global crypto leader Binance has unveiled free online courses that will see millions of people learn about various sectors of the industry.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

NFT certificates will be offered

On Thursday, Binance announced in details shared with Invezz that it had launched free courses that people can access online and learn about key topics such as blockchain, cryptocurrency, the metaverse, decentralisation and Web3.

Beginners will also get to learn about crypto trading and investing, and will be available via Binance’s educational unit Binance Academy.

The beginner course consists of six modules, with the first one being ‘Blockchain Fundamentals’. Binance will release the rest of the modules in coming months, with other languages supported to add to the initial English.

Commenting on the new Binance Academy initiative, Binance co-founder and chief marketing officer He Yi said:

“Blockchain industry is still at its early stage. Many new concepts such as NFT and metaverse are coined. We believe that creators and builders shape our industry’s future. Therefore, empowering more creators and builders with knowledge is key. Binance, the industry leader, bears great responsibility for education and we will continue to push innovation through education.”

Binance Academy already offers educational programmes targeted at helping the global community.

The Learn & Earn, Student Ambassador Program, and the University Outreach Program are such initiatives, the latter attracting the participation of top global institutions like Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and the University of Oxford.

Binance is also looking to launch intermediate and advanced courses that will see learners earn professional certificates in blockchain and Web3 space. For the new free online courses, Binance will offer NFT certificates.